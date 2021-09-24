The Board of Education tonight unanimously approved a $193 million FY2023 capital budget request, setting in motion the process to acquire state funding for construction and maintenance projects across the county.

The Board made no changes to Superintendent George Arlotto’s recommendation, which contains construction funding for six major school projects and design funding for a seventh. The plan contains $128.2 million for major capital projects that include construction at the following schools, in priority order:

Quarterfield Elementary School, $5.0 million

Hillsmere Elementary School, $5.7 million

Rippling Woods Elementary School, $6.0 million

Old Mill West High School, $44 million

West County Elementary School, $21.6 million

Old Mill Middle School South, $40.6 million

Dr. Arlotto’s recommendation also contains $5.3 million for the design of a new Center of Applied Technology – North, which is scheduled to be constructed on the current Old Mill High campus.

The Board’s request also includes $30 million for building systems renovations, $10 million for classroom additions at Southgate Elementary School and Crofton Middle School, and $3.5 million for athletic stadium improvements.

The plan will be submitted to the State of Maryland for funding consideration. It will also be part of the school system’s overall FY2023 budget request, to be forwarded to the County Executive in February 2022 after the Board holds additional public hearings. The County Council will review that plan and adopt a final capital budget for the school system by June 2022.

The plan adopted by the Board tonight can be found here.

