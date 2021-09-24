[McLean, VA] September 21, 2021 – More than 400 Prince George’s County residents and their families and friends will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Prince George’s Countyon Saturday, September 25 at the National Harbor in Oxon Hill.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks returns to serve a third time as the honorary chair of the Walk. “I am truly Prince George’s Proud to serve as the Honorary Chair again this year for the Walk-in Prince George’s County,” said Alsobrooks. “Maryland has an estimated 110,000 residents living with Alzheimer’s. Together, we can not only bring awareness to this disease but work to end it once and for all.”

Tonya Muse, vice-chair of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter’s board of directors and committee chair of the Walk, will lead the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies the solidarity of the Walk participants in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s personal connection to Alzheimer’s.

“I lost my paternal grandmother and father to Alzheimer’s,” said Muse. “I walk because I believe in the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association. I want to raise money to support the research efforts in hopes that one day there will be a cure for this disease, andto help educate others who have family or friends impacted by the disease. Increasing awareness and building support will help others not feel like they are alone as they navigate through the impact this disease has on loved ones.”

With the health and safety of participants, staff, and volunteers as top priorities, the Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations, and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. Participants also are offered the option to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“While the recent Delta variant surge may impact the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk,” said Kate Rooper, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Since 2014, Prince George’s County Walk has raised more than $800,000. As of Tuesday evening, the 62 teams and 382 participants registered for the 2021 Walk have raised more than $70,000 toward their goal of $105,000.

Team “The Power of Love,” led by team captain Irma Nicholson, is the top fundraising team with more than $13,000 raised. Says Nicholson: “The reason I walk is that I am a caregiver and an advocate for my husband Oswald “Mark” Nicholson, who has had Alzheimer’s for over 13 years. I do this because I want to bring awareness and to help individuals find resources to cope with this disease. By doing this, I can shed light on the stigma and shame that some people associate with this dreadful disease. Finally, I walk to help in raising critical funds to find a cure for this debilitating disease. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.”

There is still time to sign up for the Walk on Saturday. Participation is free. Walkers are encouraged to raise funds. For more information and to register, visit alz.org/ncawalks or contact Faith Walters at 703-766-9035 or fawalters@alz.org .

