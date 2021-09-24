The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that F/Sgt. Dave Canning has been selected to participate in Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2022.

Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of the Executive Program Class of 2022The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 32 Southern Maryland leaders for its 14th Executive Program cycle – the Class of 2022.

From Calvert County –

Linda E. Aguirre-Echevarria, Chief Financial Officer, Sumaria Systems, LLC

David Canning, Deputy Sheriff – First Sergeant, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Paul “PJ” Conover, Planning Commission Administrator, Calvert County Government

John “JR” Cosgrove, Deputy Director, Public Works – Capital Projects, Calvert County Government

Rachel D. O’Shea, Zoning Planner, Calvert County Government

From Charles County –

Thomasina Coates, Commissioner, Charles County Government

Yonelle Moore Lee, Attorney, Lee Law, LLC

Patricia Jean Stine, Executive Director, Pure Play Every Day, Inc.

Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director, Charles County Public Library

Matthew D. Trollinger, Attorney / Owner, Trollinger Law, LLC

Rob L. Vest, Director, Federal Services Division, Peerless Tech Solutions, LLC

Kevin Warring, Director, Analysis and Integration, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

Christopher Wilhelm, Customer Advocate, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

From St. Mary’s County –

Kenneth “Kee” Abell, Director, Strategic Education Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

Teresa Bontrager, AIRWorks Project Lead, CRL Technologies, Inc.

Shamia Bowers, Executive Director, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County

Stephen T. Cassetta, Naval Engineering & Mission Support Director, MAG Aerospace

Shaniqua Cousins, Operations Officer, Naval Air Systems Command

Leslie Fazio, PM Talent Manager, Naval Air Systems Command

Andrew Fitzgerald, Founder & President, Nine 30 Consulting

Larisa A. Funk, Senior Associate, Booz|Allen|Hamilton

Marie “Angie” Graves, Fiscal Supervisor III, St. Mary’s County Government

William “BJ” Hall, Founder, Reach Back & Lift 1

Thomas B. Heck, Program Manager, PMA 202, United States Navy

Patrick Hickey , Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting

Kayla Johnson , Office Manager, Bell Flight

Babar Khawaja, Chief Lending Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Kara Rawlings , Director of Hospice and Palliative Care, Hospice of St. Mary’s

Paul Schendel, Senior Program Manager, KBR

William T. Shea, Human Resources Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

Kevin P. Smith, Senior Consultant, Guidehouse

Jonathan D. Swigert, Strategic Operations, Tekla Research

Following a two-day opening retreat in September, these class members will attend eight one- or two-day intense sessions focusing on economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, multiculturalism, and energy and environment. These sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.

More than 50 experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers. Founded in 2008, LSM has successfully graduated over 400 regional leaders. LSM is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid-to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

