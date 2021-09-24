The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that F/Sgt. Dave Canning has been selected to participate in Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2022.
Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of the Executive Program Class of 2022The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 32 Southern Maryland leaders for its 14th Executive Program cycle – the Class of 2022.
From Calvert County –
- Linda E. Aguirre-Echevarria, Chief Financial Officer, Sumaria Systems, LLC
- David Canning, Deputy Sheriff – First Sergeant, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
- Paul “PJ” Conover, Planning Commission Administrator, Calvert County Government
- John “JR” Cosgrove, Deputy Director, Public Works – Capital Projects, Calvert County Government
- Rachel D. O’Shea, Zoning Planner, Calvert County Government
From Charles County –
- Thomasina Coates, Commissioner, Charles County Government
- Yonelle Moore Lee, Attorney, Lee Law, LLC
- Patricia Jean Stine, Executive Director, Pure Play Every Day, Inc.
- Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director, Charles County Public Library
- Matthew D. Trollinger, Attorney / Owner, Trollinger Law, LLC
- Rob L. Vest, Director, Federal Services Division, Peerless Tech Solutions, LLC
- Kevin Warring, Director, Analysis and Integration, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
- Christopher Wilhelm, Customer Advocate, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
From St. Mary’s County –
- Kenneth “Kee” Abell, Director, Strategic Education Office, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
- Teresa Bontrager, AIRWorks Project Lead, CRL Technologies, Inc.
- Shamia Bowers, Executive Director, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County
- Stephen T. Cassetta, Naval Engineering & Mission Support Director, MAG Aerospace
- Shaniqua Cousins, Operations Officer, Naval Air Systems Command
- Leslie Fazio, PM Talent Manager, Naval Air Systems Command
- Andrew Fitzgerald, Founder & President, Nine 30 Consulting
- Larisa A. Funk, Senior Associate, Booz|Allen|Hamilton
- Marie “Angie” Graves, Fiscal Supervisor III, St. Mary’s County Government
- William “BJ” Hall, Founder, Reach Back & Lift 1
- Thomas B. Heck, Program Manager, PMA 202, United States Navy
- Patrick Hickey , Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting
- Kayla Johnson , Office Manager, Bell Flight
- Babar Khawaja, Chief Lending Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Kara Rawlings , Director of Hospice and Palliative Care, Hospice of St. Mary’s
- Paul Schendel, Senior Program Manager, KBR
- William T. Shea, Human Resources Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
- Kevin P. Smith, Senior Consultant, Guidehouse
- Jonathan D. Swigert, Strategic Operations, Tekla Research
Following a two-day opening retreat in September, these class members will attend eight one- or two-day intense sessions focusing on economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, multiculturalism, and energy and environment. These sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May.
More than 50 experts from across the region and state representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers. Founded in 2008, LSM has successfully graduated over 400 regional leaders. LSM is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid-to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region. Leadership Southern Maryland is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.