BALTIMORE, Md. – In their first game as the third-ranked team in Division III, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team came up a goal shy of remaining unbeaten for a ninth straight contest. No. 22 Johns Hopkins University (4-0-2) used three second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and hand the Seahawks (8-1-0) a 3-2 setback for their first loss of 2021.

How It Happened

Sophomore midfielder Luke Du walt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) put the Seahawks on the scoreboard first with his third score of the season. Duswalt controlled the ball in the middle, cut back on his defender, and fired a shot into the upper right corner from about 22 yards out.

St. Mary's College headed into halftime with a 1-0 lead despite the Blue Jays outshooting the visitors, 10-2, and earning five corner kicks to none.

Johns Hopkins peppered junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) and the Seahawks’ backline with six shots in the first 20 minutes of the second half as the Blue Jays looked for a breakthrough. deLone-Bellsey kept JHU off the board with two saves.

The Blue Jays finally found the back of the net with back-to-back goals by Jason Werenski in a five-minute span to hand the hosts, a 2-1 lead at 72:38.

JHU went up by two goals in the 84th minute as Nate Charendoff connected with Francis Meyer and Will Sangpachatanaruk for his team-leading second tally of the season.

St. Mary’s College continued to battle and got one back in the 87th minute. Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) sent the ball into the box where senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) settled it and poked it into the Blue Jay goal.

Inside the Box Score

Johns Hopkins finished the game with a 21-5 shot advantage as well as an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.

Liam deLone-Bellsey taking a free kick vs. No. 16 Swarthmore (9.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Panton kept his point streak alive with today’s assist as he has now tallied at least one point in five consecutive games.

Breslauer led the Seahawks with two shots while deLone-Bellsey finished with a season-best seven saves.

Werenski led all scorers with two goals while Axel Whamond dished out two assists. In goal, Xander LeFever needed just one save in snapping the Seahawks' eight-game win streak.

Notes

The Seahawks’ eight-game win streak to start the 2021 campaign is the third longest in program history. In 2001, St. Mary’s College won 11 straight (no draws) between September 22 and October 20. The following season (2002), the Seahawks put together a nine-game win streak (no draws) between October 5 and November 3.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 25 vs. Penn State Harrisburg (4-1-0, 2-0-0 UEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 2:30 p.m.

