LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of September 22, 2021.

The Board appointed Ms. Christine Jewett as Supervisor of Accounting, Auditing, and Procurement, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Jewett holds a Bachelor’s Degree from LaSalle University. She currently serves as an Acting Supervisor of Accounting, Auditing, and Procurement, in the Department of Fiscal Services.

This appointment will become effective September 27, 2021.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

