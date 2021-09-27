Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual fall chess tournament in person on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Thomas Stone High School. The tournament is limited to chess players in Grades 4-12.

Parents and family members will not be permitted to be in the school during the tournament. This is a precautionary measure to limit the amount of people inside of the playing area. Parents can watch the tournament virtually through Zoom with a limited panoramic view. Individual matches will not be highlighted.

Players must register in advance to participate. For a registration form, click here or look for Fall Chess Tournament under QuickLinks at the CCPS website. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 13. Walk-in registrations are not accepted.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format. Sign-in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be matched for play in the first round.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certification for participation. Participation is free and open to all Charles County students in Grades 4-12, including those who are homeschooled or attend private school.

The following COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

Players must be dropped off at the main door entrance area of the school building. A CCPS staff member will greet every student player upon arrival and direct them to the check-in area.

All players will be required to complete a health form upon arrival. The form is posted here on the CCPS website https://www.ccboe.com/images/departments/gifted/2021ChessTournamnetCOVID-19Questionaire.pdf .

. Chess pieces will be sanitized or replaced after each match.

Hand sanitizer will be available. Players can bring their own.

All players must wear a face mask or protective face covering during the tournament.

Players will be socially distanced.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com or 301-934-7369, or Kristen Modes at kmodes@ccboe.com .

