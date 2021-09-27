The Charles County Animal Control and the Charles County Department of Health are sponsoring a free rabies clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Department of Emergency Service (10425 Audie Lane, La Plata). The Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will close at 2 p.m. for this event.

All attendees and pets must remain in their vehicles until directed otherwise. Dogs are required to be on a leash and cats and ferrets must be in a carrier. Protect the ones you love by ensuring your pets have the proper vaccinations. Maryland law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated for rabies.

For more information about the clinic, contact the Charles County Department of Emergency Services’ Division of Animal Control at 301-609-3425. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

