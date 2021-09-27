Budds Creek, MD. (9/25/21)- Jason Miller drove an inspired race to score his first career track feature win in last Saturday night’s 35-lap Late Model main at Potomac Speedway. The win for Miller, worth $3500, came steering his Rocket no.94 and would make him the 113th different driver to win in the tracks marquee division.

Miller shot into the race lead on the first lap from his front-row starting spot and would eventually pace all 35 circuits to take the elusive win. As Miller set the pace the top-five changed every lap with current point leader Jamie Lathroum prevailing for runner-up honors. “It feels great to finally get one here,” Miller stated post-race. “We had a good car all night and a big thanks to Ronnie and Denise Hollidge for sticking with this class all season.”

Dale Hollidge, Tyler Bare, and Kenny Moreland rounded out the top five.

North Carolina’s Willie Milliken came out on top in an absolute dog fight to score his first-ever Potomac win in the 20-lap Limited Late Model headliner. Milliken shot from the pole into the lead as the field roared into turn one. As Milliken set the pace Kyle Lear and 7th starting Derick Quade hounded Milliken relentlessly for the final 10-laps with Milliken squeaking out the win by a whisker over Derick Quade. “That was a real battle with Kyle and Derick, they made me work for this one.” A happy Milliken said in victory lane. “We sure do like coming up here to race, this is one of my favorite tracks.” Lear held tough for second with 13th starting Corey Almond and Brandon Long completing the top five. With his 5th place effort, Brandon Long collected the 2021 track championship.

In support class action, Mike Latham made his first start of the season a profitable one as he took the win in the 15-lap Street Stock feature. The win for Latham would be his 54th career division win which broke the tie that Mike and Ronald Cusic shared for nearly four years. Mason Hanson became the 8th different winner of the season with his first 15-lap Hobby Stock win, Greg Mattingly got his season back on track as he took both 15-lap Strictly Stock features for wins 5 and 6 of the season and Jason Jarvis drove to his first career win in the 15-lap Roadster contest, securing the 2021 track title in the process.

Late Model feature finish

Jason Miller, Jamie Lathroum, Dale Hollidge, Tyler Bare, Kenny Moreland, Brent Bordeaux, Pancho Lawler, Cody Lear DNS-Sam Archer, James Snead

Limited Late Model feature finish

Willie Milliken, Derick Quade, Kyle Lear, Corey Almond, Brandon Long, Chuck Bowie, Samuel Bryant, Ray Love, Bruce Kane, Cody Lear, Dale Murphy, Billy Tucker, Mike Raleigh, Ben Bowie, Wayne Bryant, Tyler Emory, Jeff King DNS-Jonathan Raley, Carl Vaughn

Hobby Stock feature finish

Mason Hanson, Erik Hanson, Hilton Pickeral, James Rainey, Colin Long, Billy Crouse, Cory Bradley, Troy Kassiris, Austin Lathroum, Watson Gordon, Owen Lacey, Mikey Latham, Tim Steele

Street Stock feature finish

Mike Latham, Deuce Wright, Walt Homberg, PJ Hatcher, Ben Pirner, Mike Bladen, Stephen Hilgenberg, John Cobb DNS-Stevie Gingery

Roadster feature finish

Jason Jarvis, Dominic King, Jason Penn, John Burch, Kelly Crouse, James Stonestreet, Bryan Allen, Trevor Hammett, Stephen Suite, Emily Quade, Brianna Cusick, Justin Bottorf, Brian Copsey, Joey Suite

Strictly Stock feature finish (make-up)

Greg Mattingly, Justin Hatcher, Nabil Guffey, Richie Gibson, Daniel Knodle, Larry Fuchs, Casey Sheckles, Eric Huntington, John Hardesty, Jayden Hatcher, Bob Todd, Jim Hardesty, Brian Johnson, Travis Dye DNS-Scooter Tippett, Natalie Davis

Strictly Stock feature finish (regular)

Greg Mattingly, Justin Hatcher, Casey Sheckles, Richie Gibson, Daniel Knodle, Larry Fuchs, Nabil Guffey, Jayden Hatcher, Eric Huntington, Bob Todd, Jim Hardesty, B Farrell, Brian Johnson, Travis Dye, John Hardesty

