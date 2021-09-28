Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren Range Testing for the week of Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 2021

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing September 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produceVERY LOUD NOISEin communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, September 28

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the northern “C” gate and southern (Building 101) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, September 29

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/AA Fuze Range/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 20,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “K” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “J” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/All barricades that parallel Tisdale Road from Lower Gambo Creek Gate to Middle Gate including Shell Lane/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1.3 and 2.4 GHz)

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, September 30

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Directed Energy Building 213

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Local barricades around the perimeter of B213

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Friday, October 1

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

