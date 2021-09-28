The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team faced a competitive weekend in Arlington, VA as they played two matches this Saturday Afternoon. The Seahawks started their day off against Marymount University at 11 am. The Seahawks wouldn’t be able to keep up with Marymount and fell in three sets. Up next, the Seahawks and Seagulls squared off beginning their match at 1 pm. Salisbury pushed the Hawks past their brink and sent them home with their second 3 set loss.

St. Mary’s-0 Marymount-3

St. Mary’s-0 Salisbury-3

How it Happened

Marymount came out ready to set the tone for today’s competition and quickly put up points over St. Mary’s. Despite their efforts, the Hawks couldn’t keep up and fell in the first set (19-25). In true Seahawk fashion, the Volleyball squad wouldn’t go down without a fight and made Marymount work during the second set. As hard as they tried Marymount was able to take the edge over the Seahawks and won the second set (25-27). Marymount began to seal the Seahawks fate, making sure they wouldn’t make a comeback. The Seahawks could not keep the third set as close as they had in the second and soon fell to Marymount (18-25) losing their first match of the day.

Feeling the wear and tear from their first match, the Seagulls made quick work of the Seahawks and dominated the first set (14-25). The Seahawks mustered up all the energy they could and made the second set much more of an even match, similar to how they had in their first match of the day. However, just like Marymount, the Seagulls would stay on top and hold the Hawks at bay (18-25). The third set was the final chance for the Hawks to take a stance against Salisbury, they would give everything they had left after an intense day of competition to try to make a comeback. But, it wouldn’t be enough. The Seagulls would close the Seahawks day handing them their second (0-3) loss of their day by taking the first set (17-25).



Team Celebrates After Scoring Point

Key Plays

Taylor Wigglesworth would make the most kills in the two matches, executing 16 kills for the day. Meghan Stevens would total 13 for herself.

would make the most kills in the two matches, executing 16 kills for the day. would total 13 for herself. Nicole Gibson would rack up five Aces for the Seahawks. Nancy Slaughter and Taylor Wigglesworth were able to make one more each for the Seahawks in their first match against Marymount.

would rack up five Aces for the Seahawks. and were able to make one more each for the Seahawks in their first match against Marymount. Alexandra Bradley was able to make 16 digs in the two match day while Fatima Bouzid would land 13 herself.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball squad will hit the road Wednesday, September 29th to compete against Penn State Brandywine in Media, PA. The match is set to start at 7pm.

Like this: Like Loading...