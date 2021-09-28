Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on harpsichordist Joyce Lindorff!

We are especially excited to share Joyce’s story as she will be playing live on Friday, November 5th, 2021 as part of the Music from Poplar Hill concert series!

This intimate, magical evening including both Baroque and present-day chamber music will highlight Joyce on harpsichord along with flutist Wendy Stern and violinist Shelby Yamin for a one-night-only performance at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee, Maryland.







Together these three amazing artists, known as the “Ensemble Triolet”, will be presenting a special show boasting a wide range of sounds from silvery origins to darker, woodier tones and many levels in between. Quite a unique instrument, the harpsichord is widely loved as a solo instrument and also as an enchanting partner for the flute and violin.

Ms. Lindorffhas performed throughout the world including the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan, and China, receiving solo recitalist awards from the Pro Musicis Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts. She had been based in New York for many years, where she performed as a keyboardist with the New York Philharmonic, Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and New York Chamber Symphony, and was employed as a Teaching-Artist for the Lincoln Center Institute for the Arts in Education.

Keyboards of many shapes, sizes, and varieties have always been a big part of Joyce’s life from a very young age. Our featured artist fell in love with the piano as a child and later on, in her college years discovered the harpsichord and its intriguing history.

Lindorff has always very much enjoyed sharing the beautiful repertoire of harpsichord music with listeners, especially what she affectionately refers to as “buried treasures” – music that may not be readily well known or recognized but immediately appreciated for its beauty and riches.







Attending live performances and hearing recordings by great artists both past and present has always been fundamentally inspiring for Joyce, serving as building blocks for her future career path.

As a graduate with a doctoral degree from The Juilliard School, Lindorff currently serves full-time as Professor of Keyboard Studies in the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University

(Pennsylvania). Former music teachers often strongly encouraged her to be open to many different styles and genres of music, of which Joyce continues to inspire the same positive mindset to her very own students.

Joyce has also had a very special love for plucked string instruments such as the lute and the guitar. Flamenco guitar is presently one of her favorites and in which she finds many connections and similarities to the harpsichord and relates that the spirit of Flamenco resonates to her at a most soulful level.

Recent highlights of Joyce’s life have been watching her nine-year-old granddaughter build a robot from scratch and seeing her one-year-old grandson dance to the catchy tunes of Beethoven’s 9thSymphony!

Outside of her musical career and spending time with her extended family, Joyce enjoys practicing yoga, which she has been able to continue virtually with her favorite instructor from California (state).

The November 5thconcert for Music from Poplar Hill – the Jo Ricks Music Series is scheduled for 7:30 PM and will be followed by Master Classes and a Baroque Music Workshop for young musicians the following day on Saturday, November 6thfrom 9 AM to 2 PM.

Limited tickets are available for the Friday evening concert with the Saturday master classes offered free of charge for students age 12 and up (advance registration is required for youth programs). All events are COVID-19 compliant with appropriate precautions in place per current state and county mandates.

Please visit www.MusicFromPoplarHill.org for additional details about upcoming concerts and for ticket/ reservation information for all future events.

Thank you Joyce for being a valued part of our artistic community!

Learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

* World-renowned harpsichordist Joyce Lindorff tells of how a moment in Italy changed her relationship with a beloved Alessandro Poglietti work:

* A selection of George Frideric Handel’s Water Music, as performed by Joyce Lindorff on a reproduction harpsichord.

https://www.mountvernon.org/video/view/2275546/

* Interview about Joyce’s musical work at George Washington’s Mount Vernon:

https://www.mountvernon.org/preservation/collections/harpsichord/an-interview-with-dr-joyce-lindorff/

