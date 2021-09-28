PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 28, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, and the Calvert County Health Department are sponsoring a drive-thru rabies clinic to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. The clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. Citizens must stay in their vehicles at all times unless instructed by staff and face coverings are required for all vehicle occupants.

Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs, and ferrets in carriers. Dogs 50 pounds or larger must be on leashes and muzzled if necessary. This is an open-air clinic with no special facilities to vaccinate animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.

Calvert County pet licenses will also be available at the rabies clinics. Pet licenses are $7 for spayed or neutered pets (proof required) and $20 for those not spayed or neutered. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dog’s age 5 months and older.

For more information, call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400 or 410-535-3922 or visit www.CalvertHealth.org.

