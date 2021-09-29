(Waldorf, MD, September 28, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned from a road trip to begin a three-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers and it didn’t start the way they wanted it to. The Crabs, who are in a playoff push, conceded 12 runs on 15 hits in a 12-8 loss which saw a lot of back and forth through the middle innings.

Things got started for Lancaster in the top of the first versus Patrick Baker (L, 3-2) with a Caleb Gindl home run (32) and that just began their big offensive night. The Blue Crabs had offensive success of their own matching Lancaster’s three-run first inning with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom half of the first. During that inning, two runs scored off of a dropped third strike to Jovan Rosa which allowed him to make it to first base safely.

The middle innings provided plenty of scoring, but a four-spot in the seventh inning for Lancaster eventually opened things up giving them an 11-6 advantage. The Blue Crabs couldn’t recover despite some late-inning opportunities against the Stormer bullpen finishing the game 3-14 with runners in scoring position.

Southern Maryland continues their series with Lancaster on Tuesday at 6:35 for the middle game of this three-game set.

