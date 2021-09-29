Starting Tuesday, October 12, 2021, through October 15, 2021, the Metropolitan Commission will be smoke testing public sanitary sewer lines in the Forrest Run and Patuxent Park West subdivisions. Work will occur on weekdays from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This particular testing involves blowing harmless smoke into the sewer system to find breaks and defects in the sewer system, including damaged pipes, improper connections, and unwanted stormwater entering the sanitary sewer system. During the test, you may see smoke coming from roof vents, catch basins, clean-outs, downspouts, manhole covers, etc. Do not be alarmed. The smoke has no odor, is non-staining, does not create a fire hazard, and is a non-toxic substance made for this purpose which is harmless to humans, pets, food, and material items. The smoke should dissipate in just a few minutes.

HOW CAN YOU PREPARE?

Before we conduct the smoke test, please pour a gallon of water into any fixtures (ie. sinks, bathrooms, showers, basement floor drains) that are seldom used. This will help seal the drain traps so that smoke will not enter your home or business through the drain. The smoke should not enter your home or business if it is properly plumbed.

WHAT IF SMOKE ENTERS A RESIDENCE OR BUSINESS?

If the smoke does enter a home or building, please note the location, open any doors or windows to help ventilate the smoke and contact our on-site personnel conducting the tests or contact our Operations Department @ 301.737.7400.

NOTE:Your presence is not required during the tests, and all public safety authorities will be notified of this event. Door tags will be provided to the homes and businesses affected.

Thank you for your cooperation as we conduct this testing to help ensure the integrity of the public sanitary sewer system is maintained.

