LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and acknowledged World Architecture Day with a Proclamation.

Paul Reed Jr., an employee of the Department of Public Works & Transportation, retired and received a Commendation from the Commissioners recognizing his more than thirty-one years of service to the county.

At 9:15, the Commissioners held a Public Hearing to receive comments on the proposed ordinance to repeal the moratorium on utility-scale solar projects in the county. The Commissioners will continue to accept public comment on this topic through Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Following the Public Hearing, the Commissioners met as the Board of Health for their biweekly COVID-19 update from the county health officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster.

Following the adjournment of the Board of the Health, the Commissioners heard from County Attorney David Weiskopf on the 2022 legislative proposals that have been under review. The Commissioners voted to move forward with eight of the ten proposed submissions for consideration during the Maryland General Assembly.

The Commissioners voted to approve the DOD DCIP Grant Agreement. The agreement includes the DCIP grant of $395,118 and will fund the construction of a crosswalk on Three Notch Road at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Gate 2/Great Mills Road and a connecting sidewalk from Gate 1 to Gate 2 and on to the Frank Knox Center. The project will facilitate pedestrian and bicycle travel between NAS PAX and various destinations in Lexington Park and St. Mary’s County.

Together with County Attorney David Weiskopf, Sheriff Tim Cameron provided an informational brief to the Commissioners on House Bill 670 Maryland Police Accountability Board Act of 2021with details on the Police Accountability Board, Charging Board and Trial Board.

For their final agenda item, the Commissioners approved a request from the county attorney’s office for two Agreements for a structure to cross a 25′ lateral line setback between the County and private property owners, allowing for renovations, repairs, and pier extensions.

The next regularly scheduled Commissioner business meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

