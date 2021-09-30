The College of Southern Maryland Athletics Department announced the hiring of Regina Gibbons to be the next head coach of the softball program.

Gibbons brings with her more than 20 years of softball coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Hampton University Lady Pirates from 2008-2010. During her time at Hampton, the Lady Pirates went 78-79 while competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in NCAA Division I.

Gibbons also played at Hampton from 1995-1998. She arrived at Hampton as a walk-on but worked her way to a spot in the starting lineup her sophomore season, a year in which the team would go on to win the MEAC championship. In her final season, Gibbons led the team in home runs with six, drove in 23 runs, scored 25 runs, and posted a .315 batting average.

Gibbons has obtained multiple degrees from Hampton over the years.

Gibbons attended Bridgeton High School in Bridgeton, New Jersey, graduating in 1994. She played field hockey, softball, and basketball all four years.

Gibbons is also the executive director and founder of a non-profit called Y-KNOT, Inc. The mission of the organization is to stimulate knowledge, nurture ideas, create opportunities, and teach life-long lessons.

Gibbons said the energy she received from the CSM Athletics staff during her interview for the position sold her on the opportunity to be the Hawks’ next head coach, and she is most excited for the chance to continue doing what she loves.

Gibbons said her vision for the program will be “to ensure we develop the whole athlete. This game is bigger than the physical skill that you put into it. It is important to mentally develop as you physically develop.”

CSM Athletic Director Michelle Ruble said, “CSM is excited about the addition of Regina Gibbons to our coaching staff as the new head softball coach. She brings a wealth of experience with her from Hampton University, an NCAA Division I institution, as an athlete and coach, which will assist in taking the program to the next level.”

