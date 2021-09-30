ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team will be hosting their annual Vs. Cancer game this Saturday, October 2, at 5:00 p.m. when the Seahawks host Penn State Berks in United East Conference action at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

2021 St. Mary’s College Women’s Soccer Team Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks will be collecting online donations for Vs. Cancer throughout the month of October at https://team.curethekids.org/StMarysCollegeofMarylandWSoccer2021 as well as taking donations at the game on Saturday.

Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals and lifesaving pediatric brain tumor research.

“Our team has worked with this foundation for many years and have thoroughly enjoyed being able to raise money as well as help raise awareness for how life-threatening a brain tumor is in children. We are doing this to help make a difference in research and treatment. Any amount of money will help further this,” junior goalkeeper Audra Haines said.

Fifty percent of the team’s proceeds will fund family support and local child life programs and the other 50% will help fund pediatric brain tumor research.

Pediatric Brain Cancer by the Numbers

28,000 kids are living with brain tumors and their lifelong side effects.

100+ different types of pediatric brain tumors are in need of a cure.

Only 1% of federal research funding is solely directed to pediatric brain cancer research. This is unacceptable.

