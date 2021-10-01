(Waldorf, MD September 30, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs faced off against the Lancaster Barnstormers for the final time this season on Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium and in a close game took the loss 6-4. Blake Bivens (L, 3-4) struggled with consistency during his first appearance since September 11th giving up five runs on three hits.

The Barnstormers put a three spot on the board in the second and tacked on another run in the third off of a LeDarious Clark home run (18). Clark finished the series with a home run in each of the three games in Waldorf.

Dominic DiSabatino (W, 11-8) provided another strong start for Lancaster against Southern Maryland going six innings and giving up four runs. Offensively for the Blue Crabs, they couldn’t find a way to get the clutch hit they needed going just 1-9 with runners in scoring position and were unable to score in the final three innings despite opportunities in the last third of the game.

The Blue Crabs will be back in action at High Point tomorrow night for the first game of a three-game series. First pitch is will be at 6:35.

