Corporal Daniel Snyder #89 retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office this week after faithfully serving for more than 25 years. Cpl. Snyder spent most of his career as a Patrol Division Deputy and was also a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Cpl. Snyder leaves behind a legacy of patriotism and service as his son, Deputy First Class Thomas Snyder, continues his career with the Sheriff’s Office.



Lt. Robert Russell, Cpl. Snyder and Sheriff Cameron

Sheriff Cameron, Maria Snyder and Cpl. Snyder

Maria Snyder, Cpl. Daniel Snyder and Sheriff Tim Cameron

Sheriff Cameron, Captain Steve Hall and several other Sheriff’s Office deputies wished Cpl. Snyder farewell on Wednesday with a final salute. Thank you, Cpl. Snyder, for your professional service for St. Mary’s County.

