Corporal Daniel Snyder #89 retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office this week after faithfully serving for more than 25 years. Cpl. Snyder spent most of his career as a Patrol Division Deputy and was also a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Cpl. Snyder leaves behind a legacy of patriotism and service as his son, Deputy First Class Thomas Snyder, continues his career with the Sheriff’s Office.

  • Lt. Robert Russell, Cpl. Snyder and Sheriff Cameron
  • Sheriff Cameron, Maria Snyder and Cpl. Snyder
  • Maria Snyder, Cpl. Daniel Snyder and Sheriff Tim Cameron

Sheriff Cameron, Captain Steve Hall and several other Sheriff’s Office deputies wished Cpl. Snyder farewell on Wednesday with a final salute. Thank you, Cpl. Snyder, for your professional service for St. Mary’s County. 

