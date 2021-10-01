The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from for shopping, dinner, drinks and dessert on First Friday, October 1, 2021!

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open late for extended hours

The Scarecrow Stroll will be returning, pick up a ballot at any participating local business and vote for your favorite scarecrows displayed outside of the stores, you may win a prize just for voting!

The audience participation Drum Circle w/ the SoMar Drummers will be back from 6 to 7 PM. There will also be Drumline and Drum Off performances by local students from 7 to 8 PM following the Drum Circle. These are free outdoor events, location will be adjacent to the Arts Council at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD.







Other featured events:

Make it an overnight stay at The Inn at Leonardtown , newly renovated and located in Downtown!

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond, we look forward to seeing you on October 1st!

Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF

A note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown , the Commissioners of Leonardtown, LBA business members, the SoMar Drummers, the First Friday volunteers, and Platinum Sponsors ( The County Times , Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC , Marrick Homes , Quality Built Homes , and Visit St. Mary’s ) who all helped to make this yet another wonderful community event!

