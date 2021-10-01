The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from for shopping, dinner, drinks and dessert on First Friday, October 1, 2021!
Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open late for extended hours
The Scarecrow Stroll will be returning, pick up a ballot at any participating local business and vote for your favorite scarecrows displayed outside of the stores, you may win a prize just for voting!
The audience participation Drum Circle w/ the SoMar Drummers will be back from 6 to 7 PM. There will also be Drumline and Drum Off performances by local students from 7 to 8 PM following the Drum Circle. These are free outdoor events, location will be adjacent to the Arts Council at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD.
Other featured events:
- Arts-related businesses will be open including St. Mary’s County Arts Council Gallery & Gift Shop, New View Fiber Works, Crazy for Ewe, Board & Brush Leonardtown, Wine & Design, Craft Guild Shop, and others.
- Fenwick Inn – Live music w/ Coastline from 4:30 to 8 PM!
- Fenwick St. Used Books & Music – open late, come shop from a wide variety of books and music!
- The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM offering 10% off all smoothies!
- North End Gallery – open from 11 AM to 8 PM featuring their new art show “Farm to Table” w/ a special reception from 5-8 PM!
- Old Jail Museum – will be hosting free tours from 10 AM to 7 PM, the Leonardtown Visitors Center is also located at the museum.
- Port of Leonardtown Winery – live music w/ Unfinished Business from 5:30 to 8:30 PM
- Shepherd’s Old Field Market will be offering a variety of shopping opportunities from over 70 different stores and services, their new ice cream shop The Salted Scoop will be open also!
- St. Mary’s County Arts Council will host the opening reception for a new art show featuring the Color & Light Society, details here.
- The Yellow Line – First Friday Art Projects!
- Free Trolley Rides from 4 to 10 PM! Info to be posted on the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page.
- Local First Responders will be at The Square from 4-7 PM – meet our local EMS members and learn about fire and home safety!
Make it an overnight stay at The Inn at Leonardtown, newly renovated and located in Downtown!
Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond, we look forward to seeing you on October 1st!
Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF
A note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown, the Commissioners of Leonardtown, LBA business members, the SoMar Drummers, the First Friday volunteers, and Platinum Sponsors (The County Times, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all helped to make this yet another wonderful community event!