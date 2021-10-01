A lucky handyman and scratch-off ticket enthusiast said he hadn’t had much luck playing the Money Explosion ticket in the past. But when one of his favorite scratch-offs was out of stock, he decided to give the game another shot.

And now he’s celebrating a $50,000 prize.

The lucky winner recently visited NSR Market located at 27350 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville to cash $30 worth of winning tickets, and he decided to buy two $5 tickets and the $20Money Explosion. While he didn’t win a prize on either of the $5 tickets, thatMoney Explosionticket delivered the biggest prize of his life.

“I almost passed out,” the St. Mary’s County resident said, adding that he has only shared the news with his immediate family and friends. He said he is nearing retirement and plans to put everything in savings until that time comes.

Money Explosion launched in July, and six of its $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed. Along with six $50,000 prizes, 90 $10,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

