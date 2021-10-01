On September 24 at 6:15 a.m., detectives were at an apartment in the 12000 block of Abberly Place in Waldorf conducting an investigation.

While inside the residence, investigators observed a 9mm handgun and learned the occupant of the apartment is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous violent felony conviction. Branden Alfred Holland, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Detective Zachmeier is continuing the investigation.

