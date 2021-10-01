The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball traveled to Media, PA this Wednesday to face off against Penn State Brandywine in a non-conference match. The Seahawks have faced a losing streak this season but were prepared to turn everything around last night. The Volleyball squad showed what they are capable of and took Brandywine in a three set victory.

Kyra Feinaeur Goes up to Ball at the Net

St. Marys-3 Brandywine-0

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Brandywine were evenly matched starting the first set going back and forth scoring points, never exceeding more than a 2 point advantage. Finally, at 11-10 St. Mary’s, the Seahawks found their groove and went on a frenzy taking a 6 point lead over Brandywine. Even after a timeout, Brandywine couldn’t get their footing against the Hawks; giving the first set to St. Mary’s (25-17).

The second set reflected the first in the beginning, each team earning points, waiting for their moment to take advantage and pull away with the lead. The Seahawks did that once again at the 10 point mark, going on a four point streak before letting Brandywine score one. But that one point was all the Seahawks were willing to give them and quickly earned another five points in their favor. Despite Brandywine putting on some pressure after this streak, the Seahawks zoned in and took the second set with ease (25-18).

The Hawks were on a roll and knew they could end this match in three sets. The Seahawks carried their momentum from the first two sets and opened on Brandywine quick, taking a 5-0 lead to start the third set. Brandywine quickly answered back and took the lead 6-7. From there Brandywine held the match in their hands, making the Hawks work if they wanted this victory. At the 19th point St. Mary’s wasn’t going to give Brandywine another chance and took the set back into their hands, breaking their seven game losing streak in exciting fashion (25-21).

Key Plays

Meghan Stevens came in clutch with digs this match, earning 13 across the three sets. Taylor Wigglesworth would follow up just behind Stevens with 12.

came in clutch with digs this match, earning 13 across the three sets. would follow up just behind Stevens with 12. The Seahawks sent 11 aces in total to Brandywine in Wednesday’s matchup. Nicole Gibson set the tone making four aces while Faatima Bouzid executed three for the squad.

set the tone making four aces while Faatima Bouzid executed three for the squad. Kyra Feinaeur meant business today and 11 kills in the match. Taylor Wigglesworth stepped up to the plate once more to be a key player, making 10 kills in the three sets.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball squad will play at home this Friday in the Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center Arena. They will face off against Trinity College in a non-conference game set to start at 7pm.

Like this: Like Loading...