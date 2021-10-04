On October 1 at 3:24 p.m., officers responded to the 15300 block of Woodville Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a van and a motorcycle. An off-duty Charles County Sheriff’s office was the first to arrive on the scene. He attempted lifesaving measures, along with Fire/EMS, on the motorcycle driver; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the motorcycle, Brooks Leigh Buckler, 20, of Aquasco, was traveling on Woodville Road when he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway. The driver of the van was not injured and remained on the scene.

Traffic Operations officers are continuing the investigation.

