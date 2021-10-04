PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 4, 2021 –Calvert County Government has reopened an information call center to assist eligible residents who wish to register for a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the Calvert County Health Department. For questions or assistance scheduling an appointment, residents may call 410-535-0218, Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Residents age 50 or older and individuals who are immunocompromised, who have received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, are currently eligible for a booster or third dose. In addition, anyone 16 and older who works in one of the following prioritized job classifications is eligible with a work ID or note from employer:

Nursing home and assisted living staff

Healthcare workers

First responders

People who work or live in congregate residential facilities

Public transit and school bus drivers

Teachers/classroom staff and daycare staff

To view the schedule of upcoming vaccine clinics, including mobile clinics, and to schedule an appointment online, residents may visit CalvertCountyCovid19.com/vaccination. Many health care providers, hospitals and pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics; search for all vaccine providers near you at Coronavirus.Maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.

Individuals must bring proof of prior vaccination to their appointment to receive a booster or third dose. Citizens may view and print copies of their immunization record through the Maryland MyIR website at https://md.myir.net.

For health questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccination, residents should call their primary care providers.

