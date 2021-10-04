Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting vaccination clinics for students in need of required vaccinations, including those for Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) and and meningitis (MCV).

Three Charles County Department of Health vaccination clinics will be held later this month. The schedule is as follows:

Oct. 11 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Westlake High School gymnasium, 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf (this clinic is for Tdap and MCV vaccinations only).

Oct. 20 — 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m. — Charles County Department of Health, 4545 Crain Highway, White Plains (all school required vaccinations will be available).

Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-4:50 p.m. — health department (all school required vaccinations will be available).

Parents and guardians must register their child in advance. To register and select a time for the Oct. 11 clinic at Westlake, click here . To register and select a time for the Oct. 20 at the health department, click here. To register and book an appointment for the clinic at the health department on Oct. 29, click here . For a list of vaccination requirements for CCPS students, visit https://www.ccboe.com/ss/immunizations/ .

