ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The regionally-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team snapped a two-game skid Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks came alive with a five-goal performance. St. Mary’s College (9-2-0, 3-1-0 UEC) dominated Penn State Berks (1-8-1, 1-2-0 UEC) from the opening whistle, posting a 5-1 United East Conference victory behind two goals and an assist from senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone).

How It Happened

Ekobo had a hand in the first three goals of the game as the Seahawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead at 22:42.

had a hand in the first three goals of the game as the Seahawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead at 22:42. The first goal came in the fifth minute when Ekobo slotted a pass through two defenders and senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) fired the ball into the lower left corner.

slotted a pass through two defenders and senior captain (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) fired the ball into the lower left corner. It was 2-0 in the ninth minute when sophomore midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) sent in a high chip and Ekobo put it away on the bounce for his first of the afternoon.

(Pasadena, Md./Spalding) sent in a high chip and put it away on the bounce for his first of the afternoon. Senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) joined in the scoring party as Breslauer assisted on Ekobo’s second tally in the 23rd minute to triple St. Mary’s College’s lead to 3-0.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) joined in the scoring party as assisted on second tally in the 23rd minute to triple St. Mary’s College’s lead to 3-0. The Seahawks would head into halftime with a 4-0 advantage after first-year forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted a penalty kick at 33:29.

(Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted a penalty kick at 33:29. Penn State Berks avoided its fourth shutout of the season as Shane Gleason dribbled down the left-hand side of the field and finished it off with a strike into the lower right corner at 64:06.

Sophomore forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) finished off the scoring in the 70th minute with his fourth goal of the season.

Lucca Mazzola running vs. No. 16 Swarthmore (9.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College, who ranks fifth in Region IV, netted a 34-4 shot advantage and doubled up the Lions, 8-4, in corner kicks for the game.

Top Performers

This is Ekobo’s first multiple-goal game of the season while Panton’s consecutive point streak hits seven with one-goal effort today.

first multiple-goal game of the season while consecutive point streak hits seven with one-goal effort today. Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made two saves in 68 minutes while first-year Kevin Mejicanos (Clinton, Md./Wise) finished out the game with one stop.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made two saves in 68 minutes while first-year (Clinton, Md./Wise) finished out the game with one stop. Gleason and Jonathan Morello led the Lions with three shots each while Jose Aparicio collected nine saves in Berks’ second straight loss.

Notes

St. Mary’s College remains in second place in the United East team standings with nine points behind first-place Penn State Harrisburg (8-1-0, 5-0-0).

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 6 vs. Salisbury (4-4) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...