ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The regionally-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team snapped a two-game skid Saturday afternoon as the Seahawks came alive with a five-goal performance. St. Mary’s College (9-2-0, 3-1-0 UEC) dominated Penn State Berks (1-8-1, 1-2-0 UEC) from the opening whistle, posting a 5-1 United East Conference victory behind two goals and an assist from senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone).
How It Happened
- Ekobo had a hand in the first three goals of the game as the Seahawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead at 22:42.
- The first goal came in the fifth minute when Ekobo slotted a pass through two defenders and senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) fired the ball into the lower left corner.
- It was 2-0 in the ninth minute when sophomore midfielder Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) sent in a high chip and Ekobo put it away on the bounce for his first of the afternoon.
- Senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) joined in the scoring party as Breslauer assisted on Ekobo’s second tally in the 23rd minute to triple St. Mary’s College’s lead to 3-0.
- The Seahawks would head into halftime with a 4-0 advantage after first-year forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) converted a penalty kick at 33:29.
- Penn State Berks avoided its fourth shutout of the season as Shane Gleason dribbled down the left-hand side of the field and finished it off with a strike into the lower right corner at 64:06.
- Sophomore forward Casey Cruz (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) finished off the scoring in the 70th minute with his fourth goal of the season.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College, who ranks fifth in Region IV, netted a 34-4 shot advantage and doubled up the Lions, 8-4, in corner kicks for the game.
Top Performers
- This is Ekobo’s first multiple-goal game of the season while Panton’s consecutive point streak hits seven with one-goal effort today.
- Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made two saves in 68 minutes while first-year Kevin Mejicanos (Clinton, Md./Wise) finished out the game with one stop.
- Gleason and Jonathan Morello led the Lions with three shots each while Jose Aparicio collected nine saves in Berks’ second straight loss.
Notes
- St. Mary’s College remains in second place in the United East team standings with nine points behind first-place Penn State Harrisburg (8-1-0, 5-0-0).
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 6 vs. Salisbury (4-4) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 7:00 p.m.