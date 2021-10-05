PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 4, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a public forum to receive input regarding updates to the Calvert County Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan (LPPRP). The public forum will be held as a virtual and in-person hybrid meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Interested persons can attend the meeting virtually or in-person by registering online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LPPRP. The in-person meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The Calvert County LPPRP guides land conservation and the development of outdoor recreation opportunities over the next five years. The plan will set a vision to integrate the planning of the county’s amenities, natural resource conservation, recreation land use, and open space. The current LPPRP and additional information is available for review online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LPPRP.

Citizens who are unable to attend can view the meeting at a later date on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Videos and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.

