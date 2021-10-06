Leonardtown, MD—Popular area singer/songwriter, Latrice Carr, returns to Leonardtown when she performs this Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2 PM – 5 PM at the Port of Leonardtown Winery. Latrice will entertain the crowd with her sophisticated stylings of favorite adult R&B, gospel, jazz, pop, rock, and more during this FREE, family-friendly concert presented by the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival.

There is limited seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis (attendees may also bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the concert from the adjacent Port of Leonardtown Park). Heidi’s Eats & Sage’s Treats food truck will be on location. The tasting room will be open for a sampling of award-winning wine and refreshing slushies. Please note that admittance for this concert is FREE and that food and drink are available for purchase. Overflow parking is available in the Hall’s HVAC parking lot on Rte. 5 (formerly the parking lot for the Leonardtown Maryland Antique’s Center and the Craft Guild of St. Mary’s County). A walking map from the overflow parking may be found at: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

Come on out to Port of Leonardtown Winery this Saturday for an evening of wine and song, then be sure to join us for the exciting music festival finale when the Amish Outlaws perform in Leonardtown Square on Saturday, October 16th. The concert begins at 4 PM! For more details about both of these events visit VisitLeonardtownM D.com/LeonardtownMusicFest. To learn more about the Winery please visit POLWinery.com .

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is produced by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Like this: Like Loading...