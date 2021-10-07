Sam Zolfaghari, a 9th-grade student at Northern High School, has been named the Maryland winner for the Grade 6-8 Division of the 2021 InvestWrite Competition. InvestWrite, an innovative national writing competition, is a program of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation offered exclusively to teachers and students participating in The Stock Market Game.

Mrs. Amanda Price, Northern Middle School 8thgrade Science Teacher and The Gifted and Talented Liaison, oversees the afterschool enrichment opportunity through the Gifted and Advanced Learning program.

Sam was recognized by Mrs. Julie Weaver, Executive Director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education. He received a certificate, medal, a display banner for his school, and $50 cash prize to recognize his achievement.

The InvestWrite experience enhances student math, critical research, and writing skills while teaching wealth creation through saving and investing.

