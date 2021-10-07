ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) tallied a goal and an assist but the regionally-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team fell short in their matchup with former league opponent, Salisbury University, on Wednesday night. The Seahawks (9-3-0) came up on the wrong side of a 3-2 decision to the visiting Salisbury Sea Gulls (5-4-0).

How It Happened

On the first goal in the 13th minute, Panton passed in the ball from the end line towards the penalty spot where senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) one-timed it into the top left corner.

Salisbury jumped on the scoreboard a little over two minutes before halftime as Brady Young bounced in a free kick from about 35 yards out that was misplayed by the Seahawks and found the back of the net for the own goal.

The second half belonged to the Sea Gulls, controlling possession and outshooting the hosts, 10-2.

SU evened up the score at 63:51 when Sean Barwick tapped in a loose ball right at the goal line for a 2-2 draw.

Salisbury took advantage of another loose ball scramble right in front of the goal as this time, Carter Chesney was right there to slip it in for the Sea Gulls first lead of the game in the 74th minute.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury posted an 18-8 shot advantage as well as a 7-3 corner kick margin.

It was a physical game from start to finish with both sides combining for 31 fouls and three yellow cards.

Top Performers

Panton has tallied at least one point in all but three games this season and is currently riding an eight-game point streak.

Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) made a season second-best six saves in the loss.

Notes

Salisbury is now 2-0-1 against the Seahawks in the last three meetings.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 9 at Christopher Newport (4-3-2) – Newport News, Va. / Captains Field – 6:00 p.m

