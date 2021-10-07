LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of October 5, 2021.

Mr. Zachary Adams

Mr. Joseph Wysokinski

Ms. Kelsey Kiehlmeier

The Board appointed Mr. Zachary Adams as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a Master’s Degree from Chadron State University. He currently serves as an Acting Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School.

Ms. Kelsey Kiehlmeier has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School. Ms. Kiehlmeier holds a Bachelor’s Degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master’s Degree from Towson University. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School.

Mr. Joseph Wysokinski has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Chopticon High School. Mr. Wysokinski holds a Bachelor’s Degree from East Stroudsburg University and a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Chopticon High School.

These appointments will become effective October 11, 2021.

