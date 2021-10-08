The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Volleyball team traveled to Newport News Virginia this Wednesday to face off against Christopher Newport in a non-conference match. The Seahawks were ready to compete tonight and though they fought hard, St. Mary’s fell to the Captains in a close four set match.

How it Happened

Having come off a well deserved win last Saturday, the Seahawks knew they were in for a battle tonight. St. Mary’s came out strong and held the advantage over the Captains for the first 11 points. The set went back and forth for a few more points until Christopher Newport took charge and finished the set (17-25).

The Captains came out much stronger the second set than they had in the first and caught the Seahawks on their heels. The Seahawks tried their hardest to put points on the board but were quickly denied. Christopher Newport claimed the second set (7-25).

St. Mary’s wouldn’t settle for the result of that second set and pushed back against the Captains hard. Both teams were adding points three or four at a time, determined to pull away from the other. This set was the tightest yet for the matchup; but St. Mary’s came out on top and held the Captains from taking a three set victory and giving themselves the chance for a comeback (25-22).

After a thrilling third set, the Seahawks were feeling good and ready to turn up the heat on the Captains. Christopher Newport was quick to keep the Seahawks at bay and clinched their victory over St. Mary’s in an upsetting fourth set (10-25).

Alexandra Bradley Getting Under the Ball Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Key Plays

Alexandra Bradley completed two service aces while teammates Meaghan Stevens and Nicole Gibson each added one.

Taylor Wigglesworth led the way in kills tonight for the Hawks nailing ten over the net. Chanel Lucas executed six for the night.

Up Next

The St. Mary’s Volleyball squad will head to Washington, DC to begin their United East Conference play this Saturday. They will play two games on Saturday; facing off against Gallaudet at 11am and Penn College at 1pm.

