Sheriff Tim Cameron and Command Staff congratulated employees of the Sheriff’s Office this week for outstanding service during the second quarter of 2021.

Capt. David Yingling and Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth

Cpl. Holdsworth was nominated for his professional attitude, polite communications and his response to a high number of calls for service. During the second quarter of this year, Cpl. Holdsworth located a subject passed out in a vehicle. After conducting a search, Cpl. Holdsworth recovered a large amount of Controlled Dangerous Substances which prevented its distribution into the community.

Correctional Officer of the Quarter: Correctional Officer First Class Dale Wade

CO Dale Wade

CFC Wade was nominated for his work in community supervision, pretrial release and transports, while always bringing a positive attitude. CFC Wade has shown in this quarter how he can handle the fast-paced and ever-changing work assignments and still manage to complete his regular duties.

Civilian of the Quarter: Rhonda Wathen, Senior Administrative Coordinator

Rhonda Wathen

Wathen was nominated for her continued teamwork and diligence to her duties and beyond. Wathen’s willingness to not only work hard but to take on extra work again proves her work ethic and her dedication to the Office of the Sheriff and the Corrections Division.

Sheriff’s Salutes:

Sheriff Cameron and CO Debra Rosenstadt

CO Rosenstadt was nominated for a Sheriff’s Salute for locating and identifying Controlled Dangerous Substance on an arrestee, preventing the introduction of contraband into the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation and Detention Center.

Sheriff Cameron and CO Jordan Wagner

CO Jordan Wagner was nominated for his actions and thorough search skills and attention to detail, recovering contraband on several occasions at the Rehabilitation and Detention Center. Because of his actions, CO Wagner prevented contraband from being introduced into the facility, preventing potential overdose and injury to inmates and staff.

Sheriff Cameron and Bridget Wimberly, Booking Specialist

Booking Specialist Bridget Wimberly successfully intervened in a life-threatening situation with an inmate at the Rehabilitation and Detention Center. Wimberly was awarded for her attention to detail and by going beyond her duties.

Cpl. William Buckler

Cpl. William Buckler conducted a scheduled search of the Rehabilitation and Detention Center and located a knife near the front desk.

CFC Brianna Edelen

CFC Edelen assisted in a cell check that resulted in the location of tattoo paraphernalia.

CO Devin Absher

CO Absher located contraband upon a search of an inmate, preventing its introduction into the facility.

Other Sheriff’s Salutes: Cpl. Michael Labanowski Jr., Sgt. Todd Fleenor and Crime Analyst Kelly Castle.

Commendations:

Sheriff Cameron and Crime Lab Technician Carleigh Ruleman

Crime Lab Technician Carleigh Ruleman was nominated for her willingness to provide assistance, not only to the Crime Lab, but other units within the Sheriff’s Office.

Other commendations: Deputy Richard Forbes, Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth, Cpl. David Long and Deputy Travis Wimberly.

