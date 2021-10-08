(PASADENA, MD, Oct. 6, 2021) — After having to postpone last year’s tournament and facing event restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of this year’s Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament faced a lot of obstacles. To the committee that plans this event, it was a challenge they eagerly accepted. Their hard work helped to make the 2021 Golf Tournament the most successful in its history.

Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Golf Committee stands on the putting green before the start of the tournament. Pictured from left are Tom Howell, Nicole LaPier, Scott Mielke, Delegate Brian Chisholm, Ken Stanley, Alan Levy, Randy Pleasant, Tom Hogan, Lou Zagarino, Pat Taylor, Laura Toskov, Tony Toskov and Gene Wetzel. Not pictured, Charlie Bagley, Doug DeVaughn, Brian Flynn, Charlie Priola, John Warner Sr., and Jimmy Wilburn.

The team from Permits Plus, Inc., is ready to roll before the shotgun start for the Lakes Course.

Jerray Slocum of Severn Bank and Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady pose before the start of the tournament.

Golfers were treated to shrimp and oysters at the turn thanks to Two Rivers Catering.

A long list of sponsors and golfers helped raise more than $200,000 for the nonprofit that serves Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties, $35,000 more than when it was last held in 2019. No doubt the venue and a perfect-weather day filled with food, drinks and giveaways helped to make it another record-breaking year. Held Sept. 30 at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament offered hospitality that began with an omelet bar in the morning, oysters and shrimp along with grilled lunch at the turn and an awards banquet to cap off the day.

The great success of this tournament was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors: All Green Management, Masters Sponsor; First National Bank, Greenberg Gibbons and The Michael Stanley Foundation as Presenting Sponsors; and Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Charter Financial, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc, Tech USA, Waterfront Engineering, Design and Construction, Inc., and Whitehall Management as Heritage Harbor Sponsors.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, an incredible group of volunteers who try to outdo their efforts each year to create a memorable outing focused on supporting the programs and services the nonprofit provides for those living with and affected by advanced illness. Judging by this year’s fundraising success, they once again surpassed all expectations.

