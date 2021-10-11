BALTIMORE, MD– Under the direction of Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Department of Human Services requested and received federal approval to release Emergency Allotment (EA) benefits to eligible SNAP households this month. SNAP recipients who have already received their October benefits will see the additional EA benefits automatically loaded to their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card on or before October 12, 2021.

Emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size.

“Under Governor Hogan’s leadership, we are exhausting all measures to ensure we are securing every resource available to continue to support Marylanders,” said Lourdes R. Padilla, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Services. “I am appreciative of the USDA-Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for their responsiveness and approval of our request to issue federal SNAP Emergency Allotments in October, as our Department continues to pursue opportunities that empower Maryland residents to support themselves and their families.”

Maryland has issued monthly Emergency Allotments to SNAP recipients since April 2020. This additional SNAP funding was made possible by a temporary change in federal law designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Emergency Allotment benefits will be determined at the federal level by the USDA on a month-to-month basis, and they are not intended to be permanent. If the federal government discontinues EA benefits, SNAP recipients will continue to receive their standard SNAP benefits, which are calculated based on household size, income & expenses, and assets.

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits may call the Department of Human Services’ Customer Service Center at 1-800-332-6347. To apply for SNAP benefits and other financial assistance programs, Marylanders may submit an application with their local Department of Social Services or apply online at myDHR.

The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) is the state’s primary social service provider, annually reaching more than one million people. Through its 24 local departments of social services, the agency pursues opportunities to assist people in economic need, provide preventive services, and protect vulnerable children and adults in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. Additional information may be found at dhs.maryland.gov.

