The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will once again host its annual “Air & Scare” family day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. This year’s event will be outdoors and will feature candy stations and spooky activities for all ages. Attendees will be required to reserve free tickets in advance for the event.

Designed with the whole family in mind, aerospace will come alive with fun activities, all with a Halloween twist. Participants will enjoy activities such as special Discovery Stations, paper airplane activities, sun telescope viewing, storytimes, Star Wars photo op stations, and more. All activities will be located outdoors and will take place in rain or shine. The event will be canceled in the event of severe weather.

Free timed tickets are required for all attendees to “Air & Scare.” They can be reserved on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s website. Tickets are not required for those only visiting the museum. Admission is free, but parking is $15 until 4 p.m. Public transportation is also available via Metro’s Silver Line and the Fairfax Connector bus.

Attendees are encouraged to come in their favorite space or flight-themed costume, or costumes of any kind for safe trick-or-treating. Halloween masks are prohibited inside the museum, visitors 15 years and younger may wear them at the outdoor event. Face coverings are required for all visitors ages two and older regardless of vaccination status inside the museum.

Those that cannot attend in-person can take part in the “Air & Scare at Home” virtual event. A virtual costume contest and pumpkin carving/decorating contest will take place throughout October with winners announced Sunday, Oct. 31. Other engaging activities and videos will be shared virtually throughout the month. “Air & Scare” is made possible by Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC. For more information and a full list of activities, visit airandspace.si.edu/events/air-and-scare-2021.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Virginia, near Washington Dulle¬¬s International Airport, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a $15 parking fee for vehicles entering before 4 p.m. at the Udvar-Hazy Center. The museum building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is located at Sixth Street and Independence Avenue S.W. and is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (closed Dec. 25).

Like this: Like Loading...