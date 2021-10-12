Deandre Marquise Robinson, age 30 of Bowie

UPDATE: On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Deandre Marquise Robinson, age 30 of Bowie, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Robinson was charged with the following:

Attempted First and Second-Degree Murder

Assault First and Second Degree

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Handgun on Person

Robinson remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at approximately 12:44 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45700 block of Horsehead Road in Great Mills, for the reported shots fired.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim, age 33 of Lexington Park, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and crime lab personnel responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Edward Vogt at (301) 475-4200 extension 78145 or by email at Edward.Vogt@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

