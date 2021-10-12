SOLOMONS, MD October 11, 2021—Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will host their 22nd annual trick-or-treating festival, Halloween in the Garden, on Saturday, October 23, 10:00 am-4:00 pm; admission is $5 per person and benefits charity.







Advance timed-entry tickets are required for this event. Community booths will be spread out around the circular parking lot and down the Wooded Path, with lots of trick-or-treating, fun activities, bubble magic, a DJ dance party, and spooktacular photo ops along the way. Upon entering, guests can explore at their own pace and will not be required to fall into line. After you finish trick-or-treating, gather in front of the Murray Arts Building for fun Halloween-inspired music and dance with Southern Maryland’s own DJ Dave Entertainment.

For those new to the event,Halloween in the Gardenfeatures more than 50 community booths, hosted by a wide variety of local organizations and businesses, who decorate their booths and hand out treats and small gifts to the kids. This is a safe, daytime, no-scare event perfect for families. The admission of $5.00 per person benefits local charities, including theSMILE Food Pantryand theAnnmarie Scholarship Fund. Trick-or-treating bags will be provided courtesy of our event sponsors: CalvertHealth; Wayne Shoemaker, State Farm Insurance Agent; Thrivent Financial; Jaymie Lewis, O’Brien Realty; Jane & Walter Grove; Jan Kleponis, O’Brien Realty; SMECO; Prince Frederick Graphics; Calvert County Women’s Democratic Club; PNC Bank; Elizabeth Rockenbaugh, Edward Jones Investments; and Community Bank of the Chesapeake.

Halloween in the Gardenis a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season by participating in a beloved Southern Maryland family tradition. Dress the whole family up in their Halloween finest and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating and fall fun! There will be food vendors selling family-friendly food and snacks, including Calvert Kettle Corn, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Hardesty Haven Catering, Nicoletti’s Pizza, and Totally Nutz. Visitors will also be able to shop from vendors including independent consultants, handmade crafts, and more. You’ll find extra fun with face painting and sand art activities too!

Advance timed-entry tickets are required for all guests; tickets can be purchased at www.annmariegarden.org for $5 per person. This is a mask-on event for all guests over the age of two. A link to detailed event and safety information can be found on the event page at annmariegarden.org. Parking is free in the field adjacent to the Garden. Halloween in the Garden is a smoke-free and pet-free event, so leave your tobacco products and pets at home. Advance tickets with timed entry are required and can be purchased at www.annmariegarden.org for $5 per. For additional information, call (410) 326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org.

