Come check out this stunning boy who’s ready or his forever home.

Kash is a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix.





He is approximately 1 year, 8 months old. He weighs about 57.7 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

To make an appointment to come to see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...