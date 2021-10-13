Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, for all students, teachers, and school system staff. The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting unanimously voted to change the 2021-2022 school year calendar and close CCPS on Nov. 12.

Schools, centers, buildings, and all CCPS offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12. Schools are already closed for students only on Thursday, Nov. 11, for teacher professional development and planning.

The Board’s vote to close Nov. 12 shifts the last day of school for students by one day to Thursday, June 16. The last day of school for teachers now shifts one day to Friday, June 17. These dates also assume CCPS uses four inclement weather days this school year. Parents, staff, and community members should make a note of the change to their copy of the printed 2021-22 Parent Handbook/Calendar.

Board of Education Chairperson Latina Wilson brought the discussion to the Board as a new business item on the Oct. 12 meeting agenda. In her comments to the Board, Wilson shared that a calendar change to provide staff with an upcoming day off is something the Board could do to show support.

“Our discussions center around the acknowledgment of the challenges we are facing with COVID in terms of heavy lifting – the long hours and stress – and how we can help our administrators, staff, and teachers. We know through conversations and observations that they are carrying a heavy load. I am hoping the Board would entertain a calendar change to close schools for Nov. 12 as part of unprecedented times, and the pandemic… finding a way to mitigate the burden on the system,” Wilson said.

Board member Michael Lukas brought a motion to the Board to take a vote on the change and indicated in the motion that the vote would be for the closure to apply to all CCPS staff.

There are four inclement weather days built into the school year: June 16, 15, 14, and 13. These days are removed from the calendar if they are not used, and CCPS usually announces any changes by May annually.

The end-of-year schedule is as follows (assuming the use of four inclement weather days):

Monday, June 13, two-hour early dismissal, afternoon prekindergarten attends.

Tuesday, June 14, two-hour early dismissal, morning prekindergarten attends.

Wednesday, June 15, two-hour early dismissal, afternoon prekindergarten attends.

Thursday, June 16, two-hour early dismissal, morning prekindergarten attends, last day of school for students.

Friday, June 17, last day of school for teachers.

The CCPS Parent Handbook/Calendar posted online at ccboe.com reflects the Nov. 12 closure change. The calendar is posted here.

During its discussion, the Board also weighed other options to close for a day, including during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Board chose Nov. 12 after discussing different options and the impact on the school system.

Under Maryland law, students must attend school for 180 days per school year.

