MARBURY, Md. (Oct. 12, 2021) – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Buckeye, Michigan, Northeast and Piedmont divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Marbury, Maryland, Oct. 14-16, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at the Potomac River Presented by THE BASS UNIVERSITY TV.

The three-day regional championship – hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners – will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.

Anglers will take off daily at 7:30 a.m. ET from Smallwood State Park in Marbury. Weigh-ins will also be held at the park and will begin at 3:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine consisted of 24-divisions devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season and five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advance to one of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships.

The top six finishers in each region will qualify for one of the longest-running championships in all of the competitive bass fishing – the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, which will be held June 2-4 at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, hosted by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and Visit Hot Springs.

The top boaters and Strike King co-anglers from each Phoenix Bass Fishing League division will also earn priority entry into the Toyota Series, the pathway to the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, and ultimately the Bass Pro Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news, and more follow the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...