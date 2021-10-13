Leonardtown, MD—The Summer of Music in Leonardtown comes to an exciting conclusion when the Amish Outlaws perform in Leonardtown Square for the first time on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Concert time is from 3 PM – 9 PM.

The Amish Outlaws, a dynamic cover band from Amish country, is one of the most popular bands performing in Southern Maryland. They are known for their high-energy performances and ability to cover any and all music styles. They are joined by Unfinished Business SOMD who opens the show at 3 PM, then the Amish Outlaws take the stage at 6 PM.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join us for this one-of-a-kind evening of music and entertainment. The concert is FREE and open to the public. Why not grab dinner from one of our local area restaurants to enjoy during the show? For more information about the music festival finale visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest .

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is produced by the Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association and funded in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

