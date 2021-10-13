Are you thinking about moving over the border to Canada? This is something that is becoming a popular move for Americans, as they want to experience new beginnings. In particular, the province of Ontario is becoming a desirable place to live since it shares a border with the United States, it is home to Toronto and it even has Niagara Falls.

Indeed, there can be a number of reasons why you want to move to Ontario. For example, it could also be for employment opportunities for education. Here are five things to consider when you are moving to Ontario and choosing a place to live.

Decide Whether to Buy or Rent

First of all, you are going to need somewhere to stay when you are living in Ontario. Namely, you are going to have to decide whether you want to buy a place or choose to rent. This is going to depend on what your finances are like, as well as thinking about how long you are going to be staying in Canada. The cost of living varies a lot depending on where in Ontario you are moving to. So, do your research so that you know the best option for you.

Sort Out Your Healthcare

You want to make sure that if you get sick or have health troubles when you are in Canada, you are going to be covered for healthcare. So, ensure that you put in the work and have health insurance when you move. In addition, you also want to look into dental surgeries in the area. For example, you will want to visit a Kingston dentist or choose a dentist in Toronto; wherever you have decided to move to.

Choose a Cell Phone Plan

Nobody can live without a cell phone. So, this is something that you are going to have to sort out when you move. Namely, you will have to choose a cell phone carrier. In Ontario, there are a few providers that are more popular than others. For example, you will see Bell, Freedom Mobile, and Fido a lot. Choose a plan that suits your needs and that can be comfortable when it comes to your finances.

Know the Transport Links

You may be moving to Ontario with a car. In this case, you will have to apply for an Ontario driver’s license. This is going to allow you to legally drive around in the province. Alternatively, you will need to know the transport links in Ontario. This is going to allow you to move around freely and be able to explore.

Have Fun Activities Plan

Of course, you want to have fun in the new place you are moving to in Ontario. So, you want to do some research and plan fun activities. This is going to make your move exciting for the whole family and you can look forward to the activities you have planned.

