Indian Head, MD – At a town meeting on October 4, 2021, the Town Council of Indian Head issued a proclamation of commitment to transitioning the town government to renewable energy. The town has now established a goal that all municipal government electricity will be acquired from renewable sources by 2030 at the latest. The proclamation, unanimously supported by Mayor Brandon Paulin, Vice Mayor Ron Sitoula, and Councilman Randy Albright, also established a definition of renewable energy that excludes trash and biomass incineration and set a step goal of 50% renewable sourcing by 2025.

Mayor Paulin and volunteers with the Southern Maryland Sierra Club Plant Trees in Indian Head, April 2021

Electricity produced via combustion methods, such as the burning of fossil fuels and trash incineration, are significant contributors to air and water pollution around the world. Communities that are located near combustion-based electricity generation suffer from a higher rate of a variety of illnesses ranging from asthma and lung ailments to cancer and neurological damage. Economically disadvantaged communities and communities of color have historically suffered the illest effects of these pollution issues, and for many, the transition to renewable energy is a positive development both for the environment and for social equity and justice.

With this proclamation, the Town of Indian Head joins the Charles County Government in planning a transition to renewable energy within the timeframe recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Charles County Government plans to source all of its electricity from renewables by 2025, including significant in-county solar generation. They join a growing movement of local governments to address the need to cut both carbon emissions and air and water pollutants produced by the energy sector by committing to sustainable energy sourcing.

“The Town of Indian Head’s recent proclamation furthers our commitment to renewable and clean energy. As a forward-looking municipality, we understand the importance of renewable energy sources and encourage other local governments throughout the state to make similar commitments,” said Mayor Paulin. “We are proud to take this step as we work towards our environmental sustainability goals and make Indian Head a place where everyone can live, learn, work, and play.”

