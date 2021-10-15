TheCharles County Public Schools(CCPS)Title I Thriving Threes and Me programis now open for registration.Parent workshops andlearninggroups will be held virtuallyandwill continue to focus on family engagement.Similar to the 2020-21 school year, the program will not be a traditional full day of school for children. Activities and events will be held outside of school hours to accommodate children and their families. The program will begin in November and include the following activities:

Parent workshops.

Learning groups.

Materials and resources for families.

Opportunities for parents of early learners to network with one another.

Theprogram is open to students living in a Title I school zone who were3-years-old by Sept.1, 2021.CCPShas eight Title Ischools: C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, J.P. Ryon, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, Eva Turner and Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer elementary schools.

Online Registration

Parents who want to register their 3-year-old for the program can complete the process online at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration. The registration website includes step-by-step directions for users. Parents with students already enrolled in CCPS can register another child using an active ParentVue account. A registration tab is in the upper right-hand corner of all active ParentVue accounts. Click the tab to begin registration.

Parents new to CCPS must first create a ParentVue account to register online using a valid email address. New users must select Create New Account from the more options menu area (located underneath the word Login). The online registration process requires users to upload document copies and/or images of required documents. A school staff member will review all online registrations and screen submissions to ensure all required information is submitted.

