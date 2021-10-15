Virginia McGraw, the vice-chairperson of the Board of Education of Charles County, was named the president of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE). A nonprofit dedicated to serving and supporting boards of education in Maryland is made up of all 24 Maryland boards of education.

“We have not had a president from Charles County representing the Maryland Boards of Education going back to the 1970s.” Board Chairperson Latina Wilson said. “It is with great pleasure to share this achievement with the public. It shows that our board members are actively engaged and trying to find ways to make the learning experience even better for our students.”

McGraw has dedicated her life to the field of education. “Education has been my passion — I remember that first day of kindergarten. I wanted to be a teacher and I made sure that everything I did in my life was headed in that direction,” she said. “When I retired, I knew I wasn’t done yet. Even though I knew my commitment to the day-to-day operations was over, I didn’t want to divorce myself from education.”

McGraw is a retired Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principal who also served as a teacher and vice-principal during her 25-year career with the school system. She was the 2009 CCPS Principal of the Year and was first elected to the Board of Education in 2014. She has served as the Chairperson of the Board and is currently the Board’s vice-chairperson.

