If you love being on the road and you are looking for a steady career, driving for a courier company could be the right job for you. Especially now that more people are ordering most of their stuff online, courier companies are always looking for new drivers. The best part is that they pay pretty well.

However, this kind of work doesn’t come without a few challenges. Read more about common types of trucks used by courier companies as well as the different challenges faced by long-haul truckers in this article.

What Is A Courier Truck?

A courier truck is a light-duty vehicle that has been outfitted to handle packages and deliveries to individuals, businesses, and government institutions. In the U.S, it is estimated that more than 15.5 million courier trucks are operational, with more than 3.5 million courier drivers according to Trucking Info.

Courier trucks are often used for local deliveries in addition to long-haul driving jobs. While most delivery trucks are used to transport and deliver consumer goods, specialized trucks are designed to transport hazardous materials or flammable liquids. Delivery truck drivers often require specialized skills and can earn up to 55,000 a year on average.

Pros and Cons of Being A Courier Driver

The Pros:

Courier companies are always hiring courier drivers, especially as online sales have increased in recent years. Moreover, the delivery industry is expected to grow considerably in the next several years.

If you are driving for a courier company, it’s likely that you will also be paid by the hour instead of receiving tips or infrequent work like you would if you drove for Uber or Lyft. This means that there is no pressure on drivers to bring in more money than they actually need – they will be paid a set amount for every hour they spend driving. Some companies will also pay per every mile driven.

Many companies will also provide you with route planning software for your truck, which makes life easier, and allows you to easily follow a specific route without getting lost.

However, there are some downsides to courier work as well.

The Cons:

As a delivery truck driver, you may have long hours and irregular schedules that can make it difficult to balance other commitments in your life such as family or a second job.

Driving a delivery truck can also be dangerous, and long hauls often lead to driver fatigue. Additionally, the work itself is physically taxing on drivers who are constantly lifting heavy objects out of the truck and into other people’s homes.

Finally, you may also suffer insults from angry road users who are stuck in traffic, not to mention occasionally having to deal with dissatisfied customers.

How Do You Become A Courier Driver?

Courier truck drivers are typically employees of the companies for which they drive, rather than being freelancers. Drivers must have clean driving records and be at least 21 years old in most cases. Moreover, some courier jobs require specialized licenses such as those for hauling hazardous materials. If you want a job for a company like Fedex, you’ll need a commercial driver’s license. In a nutshell, here’s what most trucking companies will demand from you to become a delivery truck driver.

High school or GED certificate or diploma

21 years age minimum

A valid driver’s license

Safe driver with multitasking abilities

Physical able to lift heavy parcels

Impeccable customer service skills

What Is The Average Salary?

As hinted earlier, the average salary range for delivery truck drivers is between $40,000 and $55,000 per year. Benefits may include health insurance, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement. Some courier jobs are seasonal in nature while others offer benefits like free fuel or mileage reimbursement for driving deliveries during the week.

In conclusion, driving for a courier service can be a great professional choice if you are looking for steady work with a sizable hourly wage. Driving jobs pay well, and there are some great benefits to working as a delivery truck driver.

However, you need to meet certain requirements and know how to navigate the challenges it comes with. Hopefully, the few pointers above will keep you informed and help you make a wise decision on whether or not to become a courier truck driver.

