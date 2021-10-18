ABINGTON, Pa. – Senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) found the back of the net five minutes into extra time to lift the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team to their fourth United East Conference victory on Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (10-5-0, 4-1-0 UEC) handed Penn State Abington (4-6-3, 1-2-2 UEC) a 2-1 league setback to snap its longest skid since 2015.

How It Happened

Ekobo tallied his second overtime game-winning goal of the season in the 96th minute as he won the ball from the Abington center back, dribbled in just inside the box, and stuck the top left corner for the Seahawks victory.

tallied his second overtime game-winning goal of the season in the 96th minute as he won the ball from the Abington center back, dribbled in just inside the box, and stuck the top left corner for the Seahawks victory. St. Mary’s College drew first blood in the 16th minute when senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) headed in a top shelf goal off of senior captain Roshawn Panton’s (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) corner kick from the near corner flag.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) headed in a top shelf goal off of senior captain (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) corner kick from the near corner flag. The Nittany Lions knotted the match at 1-1 when Abington was awarded a penalty kick after one of its players was upended in the box. Alex Howser stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick for the equalizer at 37:38.

The Seahawks outshot the hosts, 6-2, in the second half but only one shot was on frame.

St. Mary’s College also earned three second-half corners, which generated just one shot.

Isaac Ekobo celebrating vs. Stevenson (3.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks, who are sixth in Region IV, controlled possession and tempo with an 18-8 shot advantage and a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Panton led the way for St. Mary’s College with seven shots and added an assist while Ekobo fired off five shots and notched this third game-winning goal of the season.

led the way for St. Mary’s College with seven shots and added an assist while fired off five shots and notched this third game-winning goal of the season. Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) collected four saves in the overtime win.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) collected four saves in the overtime win. Michael Thomaspaced the Nittany Lions with three shots whileMatt Sheldonmade six stops.

Notes

The Seahawks are now 2-0 in games that into overtime.

Today’s win snapped St. Mary’s College’s three-game skid, the longest this season and the longest since 2015. That season, the Seahawks posted a three-game skid as well as a four-game one to finish with a 9-9-2 record.

St. Mary’s College is now 3-0 all-time against Penn State Abington.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 20 vs. Gallaudet (2-8, 1-5 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 4:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...