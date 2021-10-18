The Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce (SMMCOC) announced today they were awarded a grant from the USDA. To develop and maintain the Southern Maryland Virtual Business Resource Center (SMVBRC) to help small businesses interested in doing business with the world’s largest buyer of products and services. The SMVBRC will showcase available Federal, State, Local, and Education.

The SMVBRC has a Clearinghouse the is a one-stop center for webinars, training, and network events. The Clearinghouse has events listed on the SMMCOC https://smmcoc/org/calendar and SMVBRC at https://go.thryv.com/site/smvbrc .

The SMMCOC visionary Doris Cammack-Spencer, President/CEO of the Southern Maryland Minority Chamber of Commerce, is one of the four Madam Presidents in Southern Maryland Bonnie Grady, President/CEO of the Charles County Chamber of Commerce, Kathryn Maney, President/CEO of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Christine Bergmark, President/CEO of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce and Wynne Briscoe, Director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region.

“The four Chamber executives serve hundreds of local businesses and nonprofit organizations and tens of thousands of Southern Maryland workers with the common goal of strengthening and improving our local economies. We take pride in our work and are humbled by the privilege of being allowed to do it. Together we are Southern Maryland Strong!”

The SMVBRC is one of the tools we are using to strengthen our community. And we are just getting started.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND MINORITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

4014 17th Street Chesapeake Beach MD20732

(443) 646-5744

Like this: Like Loading...